Podolyak told how the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station will affect the counteroffensive

13:46 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Office of the President of Ukraine believes that the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station will have an impact on the strategic plans for the counteroffensive, but will not change them radically.

This was stated by adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak.

"I think that adjustments (to counteroffensive plans - ed.) will be made in any case, but they are always made during large-scale actions. But fundamentally, this will only exacerbate the desire to speed up the de-occupation," he said.

Podolyak cited three motives that could have guided the Russian authorities in making the decision to blow up the dam:

frighten public opinion in the West to stop aid to Ukraine;

influence the offensive actions of Ukrainian forces;

psychologically influence Russian society to show that the initiative is still on the side of the Russian Federation.

"We are always trying to find a rational explanation for the actions of political elites (rf, - ed.). They are in a state of passion and they are not focused on making constructive decisions.. And now they have a solution - how to stop, how to shoot down (counteroffensive - ed.)," Podolyak said.

However, according to Podolyak, there are no disagreements on the counteroffensive either in Ukrainian society or among Ukraine's Western partners.