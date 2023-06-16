Podolyak told how the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station will affect the counteroffensive

The Office of the President of Ukraine believes that the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station will have an impact on the strategic plans for the counteroffensive, but will not change them radically.
This was stated by adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak.
Podolyak cited three motives that could have guided the Russian authorities in making the decision to blow up the dam:
- frighten public opinion in the West to stop aid to Ukraine;
- influence the offensive actions of Ukrainian forces;
- psychologically influence Russian society to show that the initiative is still on the side of the Russian Federation.
However, according to Podolyak, there are no disagreements on the counteroffensive either in Ukrainian society or among Ukraine's Western partners.
