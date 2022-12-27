Podolyak commented on the explosions in Russia

08:04 27 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Various kinds of incidents on the territory of the Russian Federation, such as in Engels, are an objective consequence of the war. This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak on the air of the telethon.



He noted that such incidents "will be very, very many."

"Everything that is happening in Russia today - and the number of excesses, and not only in Engels, is growing - is related to the loss of control over processes in Russia itself. The number of sabotages, unidentified explosions, fires at critical facilities, including in Engels and Diaghilevo, is constantly growing," Podolyak said.

He noted that fires in Russia occur due to the fact that the country cannot get foreign spare parts, as well as expert advice.