Podolyak commented on the explosions in Russia

Various kinds of incidents on the territory of the Russian Federation, such as in Engels, are an objective consequence of the war. This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak on the air of the telethon.
He noted that such incidents "will be very, very many."
He noted that fires in Russia occur due to the fact that the country cannot get foreign spare parts, as well as expert advice.
