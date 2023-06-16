Podolyak commented on the drone attack on Moscow

11:40 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the events in Moscow, where a swarm of drones flew this morning.

“It is very important to understand. You know, we are being drawn into the era of artificial intelligence. Perhaps not all drones are ready to attack Ukraine and want to return to their creators and ask the question accordingly: “Why are you sending us to beat the children of Ukraine, Kiev and etc.?", Podolyak said.

In his opinion, some drones are smarter than certain Russian politicians.



Also, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office ruled out the possibility of Ukraine concessions with people in Russia who believed that they could destroy Ukraine with impunity. Podolyak assured that Russia must answer for the unleashed war, and all those responsible will not escape punishment.

"After 15 months, they realized that in the 14th year they will not? No signing of the separation line... Each of them will be responsible in full," Podolyak assured.

To a direct question from a journalist whether Ukraine is related to the drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region, Podolyak replied that “we are happy to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks”. But, he stressed, "of course, we have no direct relationship."