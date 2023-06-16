Podolyak commented on the drone attack on Moscow

Advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the events in Moscow, where a swarm of drones flew this morning.
In his opinion, some drones are smarter than certain Russian politicians.
Also, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office ruled out the possibility of Ukraine concessions with people in Russia who believed that they could destroy Ukraine with impunity. Podolyak assured that Russia must answer for the unleashed war, and all those responsible will not escape punishment.
To a direct question from a journalist whether Ukraine is related to the drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region, Podolyak replied that “we are happy to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks”. But, he stressed, "of course, we have no direct relationship."
