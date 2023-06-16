Podolyak responded to China's call for territorial concessions

20:13 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The Office of the President of Ukraine responded to the call of the Special Representative of the Chinese Government Li Hui on the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine, "recognizing the occupied Ukrainian territories for Russia."

"Any "compromise scenario" that provides for the liberation of not all territories of Ukraine and which "anonymous sources" in European and American elites periodically talk about, is tantamount to admitting the defeat of democracy, the victory of Russia, the conservation of the Putin regime and, as a result, a sharp increase in conflicts in the global politics," Podolyak said.

According to him, all this is "Russia's blue dream."