The Office of the President of Ukraine responded to the call of the Special Representative of the Chinese Government Li Hui on the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine, "recognizing the occupied Ukrainian territories for Russia."
According to him, all this is "Russia's blue dream."
Recall that earlier The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that China's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, during his tour of Europe, proposed leaving the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under Russian control.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments