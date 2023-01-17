Podolyak noted that there is no way to negotiate with the Russian Federation
17:27 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine
The war must be won in the war, because there is no way to negotiate with Russia.
Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, announced this on Twitter on Monday, January 16.
“There is no need to keep pretending that someone still does not understand something ... Russia attacked Ukraine for no reason. Russia is waging a full-fledged war with all types of weapons. Russia is massacring civilians and "cleansing" the territory. The Russian Federation commits crimes against humanity. There is no way to agree. The war must be won,” wrote Podolyak.
