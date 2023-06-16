Preparations for the removal of the population and valuables: the Russians are planning to flee from the north of Crimea

12:39 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian occupiers are beginning preparations for the removal of the population and theft of cultural property from the north of Crimea, the Center for National Resistance reports.



According to the information received, the Russian administration of the occupying authorities in the north of the temporarily occupied peninsula was instructed to carry out an "evacuation".



According to the information, lists of the population were compiled, which will be forcibly removed to the interior of the peninsula or to the territory of the Russian Federation. The preparation process has already begun in the city of Armyansk.



First of all, it is planned to evacuate representatives of the occupation administration and their families, as well as equipment and documents. Particular attention is also paid to the export of material and cultural values.



The Center for National Resistance expresses its gratitude to the local underground for the provided information and lists of persons associated with the activities of the occupation administration.



The Center notes that each of those involved will be punished and responsible for their actions.