Support for Ukraine: Denmark and Norway will send ammunition

15:52 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Denmark and Norway continue to cooperate in the supply of artillery shells for the Ukrainian army, expanding their efforts.



According to a new message from the Danish Ministry of Defense on June 15, this time it is planned to deliver more than 10,000 ammunition.



According to the agency, Norway will provide artillery shells, while Denmark is responsible for the supply of charges and fuses.



In addition, Denmark additionally offered another 1,500 artillery shells and 500 grenades.