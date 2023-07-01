Near Zaporozhye, 50 Russian soldiers refused to fight and put their weapons out of action - headquarters

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report of July 1, mass desertion occurred in the Russian troops fighting in the Zaporozhye region.. Approximately 50 invaders refused to take part in hostilities and disabled weapons.
About 50 ethnic Dagestan servicemen from the Caspian flotilla refused to take part in hostilities in the Dorozhnyanka area of the Zaporozhye region. They put out of action the armament available in the unit.
Recall that cases of sabotage and desertion have become more frequent in the Russian army.
