08:09 01 July Kyiv, Ukraine

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report of July 1, mass desertion occurred in the Russian troops fighting in the Zaporozhye region.. Approximately 50 invaders refused to take part in hostilities and disabled weapons.

"Against the background of successful military operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and due to significant losses of the enemy in manpower, the cases of desertion in the units of the Russian occupation forces are increasing, which are increasingly leaving their combat positions without permission," the report says.

About 50 ethnic Dagestan servicemen from the Caspian flotilla refused to take part in hostilities in the Dorozhnyanka area of the Zaporozhye region. They put out of action the armament available in the unit.

Recall that cases of sabotage and desertion have become more frequent in the Russian army.