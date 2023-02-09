Almost all complex electronics of Russian artillery are imported from other countries - General Staff

14:23 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost all the sophisticated electronics in the service of Russian gunners are imported. Studies have shown that the Russian military-industrial complex is not able to make something more complicated than resistors, transistor matrices and resonators.

This was stated by Andriy Rudyk, a representative of the Center for Research on Captured and Advanced Weapons and Military Equipment of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing.



The representative of the General Staff noted that if it were not for foreign components in the electronic "stuffing" of artillery and rocketry, Russian troops would hardly be able to carry out large-scale terrorist acts against Ukraine.



He showed a trophy sample of the Baget-83 on-board electronic computer: it is used in the guidance and fire control system of the Tornado-G MLRS.

"Here you can see chips made in the USA and Switzerland. In the 14Ts821S electronic unit, which is part of the satellite navigation system, there is nothing Russian at all - all components are of American, South Korean and Swiss origin," Andrey Rudyk said.

The military stressed that the war of Russia against Ukraine demonstrated an unconditional fact - the use of artillery is a kind of means of raising morale for the Russian army.