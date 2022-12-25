Nearly 3,000 educational institutions in Ukraine destroyed as a result of Russian shelling

16:45 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have damaged or destroyed more than 2,800 educational institutions in Ukraine.



This was announced on December 9 by Minister of Education Sergei Shkarlet.

"100 days of educational process this academic year - under martial law. During these 100 days, Russian rocket attacks have damaged and destroyed more than 390 educational institutions, and more than 2.8 thousand since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the website of the Ministry of Education for monitoring the damage from the invasion of the Russian Federation, today at least 337 educational institutions have been completely destroyed and 2452 damaged.