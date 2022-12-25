Nearly 3,000 educational institutions in Ukraine destroyed as a result of Russian shelling

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian troops have damaged or destroyed more than 2,800 educational institutions in Ukraine.
This was announced on December 9 by Minister of Education Sergei Shkarlet.
According to the website of the Ministry of Education for monitoring the damage from the invasion of the Russian Federation, today at least 337 educational institutions have been completely destroyed and 2452 damaged.
