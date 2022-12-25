Why the West avoids the topic of Ukraine's accession to NATO

14:44 07 December Kyiv, Ukraine

One of the reasons why Western officials are trying to avoid this topic is the fear of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin, who allegedly fears "NATO expansion." Politico reports.



Although the Alliance has publicly reaffirmed its open door policy, it has not given a concrete answer. Inside NATO is split over the question of when and how, and sometimes "should Ukraine join the Alliance.



French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that the West supposedly should consider security guarantees for Russia if it returns to the negotiating table. Such a statement caused dissatisfaction in Kyiv and may be contrary to NATO's open door policy.

"Some very good friends of Ukraine are more afraid of a positive response to Ukraine's bid for NATO membership than they are of providing Ukraine with modern weaponry.. There are still many psychological barriers that we must overcome.. The idea of membership is one of them," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian side says that by all indications it is already part of the Western military alliance and therefore deserves a fast track to formal NATO membership.



Few allies, however, question Ukraine's long-term prospects for NATO membership, at least in theory.. Differences exist more about how and when the issue of Kyiv's entry should be resolved.



Some allies are in favor of a closer political relationship between Ukraine and NATO and want a more concrete plan that will create a framework for membership.

"I think it's inevitable that NATO should find a way to accept Ukraine," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

However, there are those who, like the President of France, want to take Moscow's point of view into account.



Most allies seem to "dodge" the topic - not dismissing Ukraine's NATO aspirations, but emphasizing the need to focus on the current war.

"The immediate and urgent task is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent democratic nation in Europe," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier.

Analysts believe that a number of Western European countries, such as France and Germany, see Ukraine's entry as a hypersensitive issue that could increase the Russian reaction.. At the same time, a number of Eastern European countries see Kyiv's accession to NATO as a goal that the Alliance can work towards.



Ukraine recognizes that NATO membership is inevitable, but they still want a concrete gesture from the Alliance.