07:47 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States tried to prevent Ukraine from killing Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov during his visit to a war zone in Ukraine, according to an investigation by The New York Times.

U.S. officials learned that General Valery Gerasimov was planning a trip to the front lines, but withheld this information from the Ukrainians, fearing that the attempt on his life could lead to war between the United States and Russia, the newspaper writes.

However, the Ukrainian side still found out about the trip. After an internal debate, Washington took the emergency step of asking Ukraine to stop the attack.

"We told them not to do it," a senior US official said. "We said, 'Hey, this is too much'. The message arrived too late. The Ukrainian military told the Americans that they had already launched an attack on the general's position. Dozens of Russians died in the strike, officials said.

However, General Gerasimov was not among the dead.. After that, Russian military leaders reduced their visits to the front.

On April 28, Ukrainian journalists reported from their sources that Gerasimov had arrived in Izyum to personally command the occupation forces of the Russian Federation.

Some Ukrainian figures and bloggers, including former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, have stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the field headquarters of the command of the Russian troops near Izyum when Gerasimov was there. Allegedly, the chief of the Russian General Staff was seriously injured.

