Why did Russia stop attacks on Ukraine by Iranian "Shaheds"

07:21 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders note that the Russian military has not launched Iranian drones in Ukraine for more than two weeks (the last time the attack was on November 17). This may indicate that the first batch of drones has already ended.

According to official information, the Russians launched about 400 Iranian drones in Ukraine, of which 340 were shot down.

"There was information that Russia as a whole ordered 1740. Probably now there is no way to receive them. Perhaps there are processes of a political nature. Other countries can influence this," said Yuriy Ignat, speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force.

It should be noted that on October 17, a residential building was destroyed in Kyiv, in which four people were killed, from the strike of the “shaheeds”. Drones have become a big problem for Ukraine, led to an international political scandal and Kyiv severed diplomatic relations with Tehran. Because of this, Western countries increased pressure on Iran, and the European Union even imposed special sanctions.

Natalya Gumenyuk, spokesman for the Operational Command South, recalled that drones used to fly across Ukraine in large groups, and then abruptly disappeared.

According to her, the first version is that the “shaheeds” have simply run out, and they cannot bring in a new batch.

"Recently, we have seen that kamikaze drone attacks are being carried out, but much less frequently, in particular, these are Russian-made Lancets. The fact that they don't use shaheeds, of which they had a lot at first, may indicate the end of their supplies," she said.

Another version is that Russia is temporarily changing the tactics of using "shaheeds". The enemy can hold them for simultaneous use with massive missile strikes.

The third version of Gumenyuk - changing the nuances of their maneuverability in new weather conditions. That is, according to her, the occupiers are now studying the maneuvers of drones in the winter.

And the last reason, according to the speaker of the South, is the strikes on drone control training centers, during which Iranian instructors were eliminated.

Despite the fact that the enemy temporarily does not launch Iranian drones in Ukraine, the Russian army has not abandoned their use in the future. Thus, CNN and The Washington Post, citing intelligence sources, reported that Iran and the Russian Federation agreed in November to start production of combat drones in Russia.. Moscow has allegedly already received blueprints and components for the "shaheeds".

According to the interlocutor of CNN, the invaders intend to produce thousands of new drones and the first ones may be able to attack Ukraine in 2023. He said that if the two countries "move full steam ahead with their plan," it is expected that production could begin in a few months, and "it is quite possible that Russia will be able to use drones on the battlefield in Ukraine next year."

According to the source, the production process of strike drones is not difficult compared to the production of other weapons.