Why Russian aggressors use drones at night - APU

12:31 14 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The invaders are trying to strike at Ukraine using drones at night or during the dark period of the day in order to confuse the Ukrainian air defense.



This was announced by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the news telethon on Wednesday, December 14.

"The tactics inherent in the use of these UAVs is at night. Conditions of poor visibility, because at night they are visually difficult to detect in the dark by the means by which they are shot down - these are small arms, anti-aircraft missiles. Therefore, it is radar equipment that detects them, and anti-aircraft missile systems and other fire weapons shoot them down," the military said.



According to him, before the attack, the Russians conduct reconnaissance in order to find the weak points of the air defense forces and at the same time avoid their zone of operation.