Why Russian aggressors use drones at night - APU

The invaders are trying to strike at Ukraine using drones at night or during the dark period of the day in order to confuse the Ukrainian air defense.
This was announced by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the news telethon on Wednesday, December 14.
According to him, before the attack, the Russians conduct reconnaissance in order to find the weak points of the air defense forces and at the same time avoid their zone of operation.
