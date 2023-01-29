11:26 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. Moreover, doctors refuse to treat them even in the occupied territories. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on January 29.

So, up to 300 mercenaries of the so-called PMC Wagner were delivered to the 15th city multidisciplinary hospital of Yubileyny, Luhansk region. Since most of them are carriers of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, syphilis, tuberculosis and pneumonia, doctors refuse to provide them with medical care.

Recall that earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, January 28, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 650 invaders.