All over Ukraine announced an air alert in connection with the threat of attack by Rashists

Almost all regions of Ukraine declared an air alert. Ukrainians are being warned about missile strikes by Russian terrorists.
This is evidenced by the data on the air alert map on Monday, December 5.
Authorities are urging citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and head for shelter or safety.
Military journalist Andrei Tsaplienko wrote on Telegram that about 100 missiles could hit Ukraine.
This is evidenced by the data on the air alert map on Monday, December 5.
Authorities are urging citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and head for shelter or safety.
Military journalist Andrei Tsaplienko wrote on Telegram that about 100 missiles could hit Ukraine.
Earlier today, the head of the Nikolaev OVA, Vitaly Kim, warned that the Russians had launched Tu-95 strategic aircraft.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments