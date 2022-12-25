All over Ukraine announced an air alert in connection with the threat of attack by Rashists

14:11 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Almost all regions of Ukraine declared an air alert. Ukrainians are being warned about missile strikes by Russian terrorists.



This is evidenced by the data on the air alert map on Monday, December 5.



Authorities are urging citizens not to ignore air raid alerts and head for shelter or safety.



Military journalist Andrei Tsaplienko wrote on Telegram that about 100 missiles could hit Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, 13 enemy aircraft fired eight missiles each, the total number is 104. Caliber launchers also entered the sea, a volley of 16 missiles is possible. Estimated time of missiles approaching our border is 13:30," he wrote.