12:45 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result, with hits in power facilities in several regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages are introduced throughout the country.



This was announced on Friday, December 16, in the Office of the President.

“We ask you to treat power outages and temporary drops in the supply of water / heat supply with understanding,” the message says.

It is noted that the State Emergency Service, power engineers and all services are working at the impact sites.