According to British intelligence, the Russian Federation could well have received a new batch of Shaheds

The Russian army could receive a new batch of Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from Iran. This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense, published on December 9.

"It is likely that Russia has exhausted its previous stock of several hundred Shahed-131/136s and has now received replenishment," the intelligence service said.

It is noted that the last reported destruction of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine was received on November 17.. And three weeks later, the attacks resumed and on December 6-7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the destruction of 14 kamikaze drones.

The British military stressed that Russia was able to resume attacks with the help of recently delivered UAV systems.

