Intercepted the conversation of the occupiers about the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station - SBU

11:08 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service intercepted a conversation in which the occupiers confess to blowing up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which was carried out by a Russian sabotage group.



According to information provided by the press service of the SBU, the invaders developed a plan to blackmail Ukraine by blowing up a dam and provoked a man-made disaster in the south of the country.



In the intercepted conversation, the occupier describes in detail the consequences of this catastrophe, which are being undertaken to hide in Russia - rising water levels, flooding of territories and large-scale destruction.