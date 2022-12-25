Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU may begin soon

15:56 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has made great progress in implementing the reforms necessary for accession to the European Union, so negotiations on this issue may begin soon.



This was stated by Anna Luhrmann, Minister of State for Climate and Europe at the German Foreign Ministry, in an interview with the Rhenishe Post.

"Prospects for Ukraine's entry are gaining momentum. It is possible that negotiations will begin soon. The pace will depend, first of all, on Ukraine's readiness for reforms," Lyurman said.

She noted that during her visit to Kyiv she was amazed at the progress made, so now it is important that Ukraine maintain "this reformist momentum."



In the context of her visit to the Ukrainian capital, the minister also recalled that it is very difficult for people there without heating and electricity, and Germany, in particular in cooperation with France, should organize winter aid for Ukraine.



Luhrmann added that the EU should also supply Ukraine with more weapons to make Ukraine's defense performance "even better."