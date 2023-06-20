Transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will take months

14:26 20 June Kyiv, Ukraine

US State Department spokesman Stan Brown said that any potential transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine - whether from the United States or from an ally operator - would take months.



According to him, although the United States itself has not yet announced the transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine, they support the intention of other allies to deliver these aircraft to Kyiv.



In May, reports began to come in that the Netherlands was considering providing Ukraine with part of its F-16 fleet and wanted to start training pilots as soon as possible.



But according to Brown, the transfer of such aircraft to Ukraine should be a "whole" approach, including training for both pilots and maintenance.. One of the first steps in a potential transfer of F-16 aircraft will be a pilot training license, even before the aircraft transfer license is available.



The planes themselves then need to be identified—whether they will be delivered through a third-party transmission or another mechanism, the State Department spokesman said.



The State Department is already working on paperwork for third-party transfer requests coming from countries like the Netherlands so that pilot training can begin, he said.. But he refused to give specific deadlines for completing the paperwork.