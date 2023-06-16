The Russian Federation is faced with a choice, to throw additional forces to its own border or to the front - British intelligence

10:45 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian command is now facing an acute dilemma: to strengthen the defense in the border regions of Russia or to strengthen their positions in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence data.

"On the morning of June 1, partisan detachments attacked the Belgorod region of Russia for the second time in the last ten days.. In a difficult situation on the battlefield, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the city of Belgorod (35 km in Russia), while the authorities evacuated the civilian population from the border town of Shebikino after shelling, ”the British intelligence report says.

Intelligence notes that Russian military and internal troops likely had faster success in containing this raid than the previous one. At the same time, as the Russian Ministry of Defense admitted in its press release, for this they had to use the entire complex of heavy equipment on their territory, including attack helicopters and the TOS-1A flamethrower system.