The Pentagon concludes a contract with SpaceX for the supply of Starlink terminals for the Ukrainian military

08:35 02 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Pentagon is acquiring Starlink satellite terminals and services from SpaceX , founded by billionaire Elon Musk, for use by the Ukrainian military.

It is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the US Department of Defense.

The acquisition of the terminals is likely to be carried out as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which aims to meet Kyiv's long-term needs.

In December 2022, the Ministry of Defense, when announcing such a funding package, said that it would provide Ukraine with "terminals and services" of satellite communications, but did not confirm that Musk's company would receive the contract.

"We continue to work with a range of global partners to provide Ukraine with the sustainable satellite and communications capabilities it needs.. Satellite communications are a vital element in Ukraine's overall communications network, and the Ministry has contracted Starlink to provide this type of service," the Pentagon said.

At the same time, the US Department of Defense noted that "for reasons of operational security and because of the critical nature of these systems" does not announce details regarding specific capabilities, contracts or partners.