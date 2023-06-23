Pentagon about strikes on the Chongar bridge: Ukraine makes its own decisions

12:33 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Pentagon commented on the latest strikes on the Chongar bridge on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea.



At a press briefing, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder expressed his views on this issue.



According to him, Ukraine independently plans and conducts military operations, while the United States and its allies provide it with the necessary support to defend against Russian aggression.

"This is the struggle that Ukraine is waging. They independently plan and carry out these military operations.. We are focused on working with our allies and partners to provide them with the necessary means to defend their country and return sovereignty to the occupied territories," Ryder said.



He also noted that the United States is ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine and provide it with support in its quest for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the restoration of territorial integrity.