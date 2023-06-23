Pentagon about strikes on the Chongar bridge: Ukraine makes its own decisions

The Pentagon commented on the latest strikes on the Chongar bridge on the administrative border between the Kherson region and Crimea.
At a press briefing, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder expressed his views on this issue.
According to him, Ukraine independently plans and conducts military operations, while the United States and its allies provide it with the necessary support to defend against Russian aggression.
He also noted that the United States is ready to continue cooperation with Ukraine and provide it with support in its quest for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the restoration of territorial integrity.
