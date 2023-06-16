Pentagon finds error in assessment of US weapons sent to Ukraine - Reuters

07:55 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

An aide to the senator and US Department of Defense officials cited by Reuters said the Pentagon overestimated the value of US weapons sent to Ukraine at about $3 billion.



The error opens up the possibility of sending additional weapons to Ukraine to defend against a Russian invasion, the sources said.



Two senior Pentagon officials said the error was due to the overvaluation of weapons that were taken from US stockpiles and then sent to Ukraine.

"We found inconsistencies in how we evaluate the equipment that we have transferred to Ukraine," one Pentagon official said.

A US Department of Defense spokesman said it is possible that the number of overestimated weapons could rise as the Pentagon takes a closer look at the situation, increasing the amount by $3 billion.



The agency notes that officials and a Senate aide spoke on condition of anonymity.



Since August 2021, the United States has sent about $21.1 billion worth of weapons from its stockpiles to Ukraine.



While it is not known how Congress will react to the news, the change in weapons assessment could delay the need for the Biden administrations to ask Congress for more funds for Ukraine, Reuters notes.