The Pentagon is increasing the production of ammunition for Ukraine

The US Department of Defense plans to increase the production of artillery ammunition by 500% within two years, firing 90,000 shells a month.
On Tuesday, January 24, the NYT writes with reference to an official of the American army..
On Tuesday, January 24, the NYT writes with reference to an official of the American army..
It is explained that these efforts will include the expansion of factories and the attraction of new manufacturers.
The publication notes that "while the Pentagon has focused on waging war with a small number of expensive precision-guided weapons, Ukraine relies heavily on howitzers firing unguided projectiles."
It is noted that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US army produced 14.4 thousand. unguided rockets per month, but the need to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces prompted Pentagon officials to triple production in September and then double it again in January to eventually produce 90,000. or more shells per month.
It is noted that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US army produced 14.4 thousand. unguided rockets per month, but the need to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces prompted Pentagon officials to triple production in September and then double it again in January to eventually produce 90,000. or more shells per month.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments