The Pentagon is increasing the production of ammunition for Ukraine

08:35 25 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The US Department of Defense plans to increase the production of artillery ammunition by 500% within two years, firing 90,000 shells a month.



On Tuesday, January 24, the NYT writes with reference to an official of the American army..

"The Pentagon is trying to increase the production of artillery shells by pushing the production of conventional ammunition to levels not seen since the Korean War as it invests billions of dollars to make up the shortfall caused by the war in Ukraine and stockpile for future conflicts," the Pentagon said..

It is explained that these efforts will include the expansion of factories and the attraction of new manufacturers.

"Such steps are part of the most aggressive modernization of the US military-industrial base in the last 40 years," the source emphasizes.

The publication notes that "while the Pentagon has focused on waging war with a small number of expensive precision-guided weapons, Ukraine relies heavily on howitzers firing unguided projectiles."



It is noted that before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US army produced 14.4 thousand. unguided rockets per month, but the need to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces prompted Pentagon officials to triple production in September and then double it again in January to eventually produce 90,000. or more shells per month.