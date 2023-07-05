The partisans destroyed the enemy EW Diabazol in the Bryansk region

11:53 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Bryansk region of Russia, unknown partisans destroyed the Russian electronic warfare complex Diabazol using a kamikaze drone adapted from a Ural truck.



According to information published by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in their Telegram channel on Wednesday, July 5, this unusual station, known as "Station R37-VA", is a modification of the P-37 Mech station.



It is a mobile two-coordinate radar station (RLS) with a circular view, used for guidance and targeting.



The border service also noted that the main purpose of this station is to carry out radar reconnaissance of air targets, provide guidance for fighter aircraft and target designation for anti-aircraft missile systems.