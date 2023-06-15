The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized the terrorist regime in the Russian Federation as "rashism"

16:45 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognized Russia's crimes against Ukraine as genocide, and the terrorist regime in Russia as "rashism", said Yegor Chernev, head of Ukraine's permanent delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.



According to him, at the session of the Assembly of the Alliance in Luxembourg, a declaration was adopted containing the unanimous support of parliamentarians from NATO countries for the international tribunal, helping Ukraine to victory and after it.

In addition, Yegor Chernev notes, the document recognizes Russia's crimes against Ukraine as genocide, condemns the ideology of "rashism", supports the restoration of territorial integrity, sanctions, reparations, as well as the Marshall Plan for Ukraine.

"At the session of the assembly in Luxembourg, we achieved the adoption of an extremely strong declaration, which will have far-reaching political consequences," Chernev stressed.

At the same time, the Assembly of the Alliance called on the governments of their countries to openly announce at the summit in Vilnius that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agree on the next concrete steps for Ukraine to join the military bloc.

"This is our diplomatic victory. All our key wishes regarding the final text of the declaration have been taken into account," Chernev said in a statement.

He added that thanks to this decision, "the foundation for the NATO summit in Vilnius has been laid."