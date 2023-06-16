Swiss parliament approves amendment to arms re-export law

15:35 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Upper House of Parliament (Council of Cantons) of Switzerland, under certain conditions, may allow the re-export of weapons purchased from it to third countries, including Ukraine.



This was reported by the press service of the Swiss Parliament.

"The Council of Cantons wants to allow other countries to transfer military equipment bought in Switzerland under certain conditions. The Council adopted the relevant parliamentary initiative from the Commission on Security Policy. A legislative draft based on another initiative is already under development.

The parliamentarians supported the initiative of the Security Policy Committee by 22 votes against 17, four more deputies abstained.

"For countries that abide by Swiss values and buy Swiss military materials, the validity of non-proliferation declarations will be limited to five years," the statement said.

It is also a condition that the country making the decision to transfer weapons is not involved in a conflict, does not seriously violate human rights, and does not exercise its right to self-defence.



Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba thanked the upper house of the Swiss Parliament "for an important step towards unblocking the re-export of Swiss weapons."