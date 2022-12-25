Parliament supported the liquidation of the OASK

14:46 13 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Parliament voted bill No. 5369 on the liquidation of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), whose head Pavel Vovk recently came under personal US sanctions.



MP from Golos Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that deputies in the Verkhovna Rada also voted for bill No. 5370 on the formation of the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. The first was supported by 310 votes, the second by 326.



From the date of entry into force of this law, the OASK terminates the administration of justice, and the consideration and resolution of administrative cases on trial by this court, until the start of the work of the Kiev City District Administrative Court, will be carried out by the Kiev District Administrative Court.



President Volodymyr Zelensky as early as April 13, 2021. introduced this bill to the Council as urgent.

"Today I am submitting to Parliament a bill on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of the city of Kyiv. The court, which was never able to regain confidence in itself, but coped with the return of scandals and strange decisions, far from understanding justice. The court, by one decision of which can put an end to any achievement of the state, any reform, will be liquidated," the president said at the time.

Why did you decide to liquidate the OASK

OASK is the court of first instance, which considers disputes on the electoral process, acceptance, passing or dismissal from public service, cases on appealing against decisions of state authorities or local self-government, which are located in Kiev.



One of the latest decisions of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv was the removal of the status of a memo from the "Flowers of Ukraine" building, which actually allows the developer to demolish this building. It caused a resonance in society and dissatisfaction on the part of the city authorities of the KSCA, which

plan to appeal against the respective decision of the court.

Prior to this, the court of Kiev satisfied the claim of Igor Kolomoisky against the National Bank regarding the nationalization of Privatbank, as well as the renaming of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate - then the judges made a decision because of the possible interference of the state in the sphere of activity of a religious organization as a legal entity.



In addition, the head of the OASK is Pavel Vovk, whom NABU suspects of creating a criminal organization with the aim of seizing state power by establishing control over the High Qualifications Commission of Judges, the High Council of Justice and creating artificial obstacles to their work.



Against the Wolf in the United States applied sanctions. This was done because of the extortion of bribes in exchange for interference in judicial and other government processes. Vovk himself said that the imposition of sanctions did not come as a surprise to him, and the US State Department, according to him, misled "certain international structures."