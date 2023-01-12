Parliament determined the procedure for military service by foreigners. What changed

17:58 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, on January 12, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in general Draft Law No. 8098 on amending certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the procedure for military service under the contract by foreigners and stateless persons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations created in accordance with the laws of Ukraine.



According to the people's deputy from the "European Solidarity" Oleksiy Goncharenko, 321 deputies voted "for".



Goncharenko noted that in previous versions of the bill, only those units that were subordinate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine were indicated, but the units formed under the National Guard of Ukraine were not included: these include, for example, the Azov regiment.

"In this regard, foreign military personnel serving, in particular, in the Azov regiment, were not able to legally stay on the territory of Ukraine and could not obtain Ukrainian citizenship in the future.. Now these errors have been corrected," the people's deputy emphasized.

As noted in the explanatory note to the bill, foreigners and stateless persons are equated to the category of military personnel, according to the law they serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.