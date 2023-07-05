The OSCE PA recognized the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism, and PMC "Wagner" as a terrorist organization

23:33 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism, and PMC "Wagner" as a terrorist organization.



This is stated in the text of the OSCE PA resolution.



The document states that terrorism poses one of the greatest threats to international peace and security, and the actions of PMC "Wagner" on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation can rightly be characterized as terrorist. In this context, it is noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally admitted that the "Wagnerites" were fully funded by the Russian authorities.

"The OSCE PA strongly condemns the government of Belarus for its support and permission to build a military base for PMC Wagner on its territory, which endangers the entire region of the Baltic States," the test of the resolution says.

The resolution also notes that the OSCE member states must take action against the Wagner PMC, its affiliated and successor structures, including by declaring them a terrorist organization.



In particular, the OSCE PA called on the member states to strengthen clearly recognizing international norms: the terrorist nature of PMC "Wagner" and its actions; the responsibility of the Russian Federation as a state-sponsor of this terrorist organization; the inadmissibility of involving such subjects in interstate relations.



This wording was first enshrined in an official document of an international organization.



According to a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE PA, people's deputies from the Servant of the People party Yevgenia Kravchuk, the US legislation also contains the term "country-sponsor of terrorism."