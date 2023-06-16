The probable cause of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was announced

14:43 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine





According to experts, the available evidence indicates that the collapse of the dam caused an explosion from the inside. The journalists of the publication recalled that local residents reported on social networks that they heard a powerful explosion at about 2:50 am when the dam burst. The probable cause of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is an explosion from the inside, writes The New York Times after talking with engineering and munitions specialists.

"An explosion in a closed space, when all its energy is directed to the structure around, can cause the most damage. Even then, according to experts, at least hundreds of pounds of explosives (100 pounds - about 45 kg) would be needed to break the dam.

Experts noted that the external detonation of a bomb or rocket sends only a small part of its force to the dam, and to achieve a similar effect, explosives many times more powerful will be needed.



Nick Glumak, an engineering professor and explosives expert at the University of Illinois, noted that the amount of explosive a warhead can carry is limited.. According to him, even "a direct hit by a projectile" cannot destroy the dam.

“It takes a significant amount of energy to do this. Think about the forces that act on the structure in the process - they are huge. You have massive water power,” said Nick Glumak.

According to professor of engineering at the University of Maryland and member of the National Academy of Engineering Gregory B. Becher, who studied the destruction of dams, the case of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station is suspicious.



He noted that some dams are being destroyed due to strong water flows that overwhelm them.. However, in this case, the destruction begins from the earthen part of the dam, from both banks.

"But photographs and videos show that the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was breached first in the middle, next to the power plant adjacent to the Russian-controlled coast.. Both ends of the dam appeared unscathed at first, although as the day progressed, more and more of the dam collapsed.

The journalists of the publication emphasize that even due to previously damaged sluice gates and high water levels, it was not expected that such a large dam could be torn apart.