The response of Ukrainian agricultural producers to the protests of Polish farmers

08:18 10 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Contrary to the decision of the European Commission to resume the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland, Polish farmers continue to block the passage of trucks from Ukraine.

The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council and the Association of Milk Producers announced that on Saturday, June 10, they would block the road to Polish trucks at the border as a mirror response to the protests of Polish farmers. This is stated in the statement of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council.

It is noted that the action will begin on June 10 at 10.00 at four international checkpoints and will last until 00.00 on June 14.

Thus, Ukrainian agricultural producers will block the movement of Polish trucks in front of the Dorogusk-Yagodyn checkpoint from Ukraine; in the town of Krakovets near the international checkpoint Krakovets-Korcheva; in with. Rata near the international checkpoint Rava-Russkaya; in with. Shegini near the international checkpoint Shegini-Medica, in the village. Starovoitovo, st. border guards 1.

"The holding of the event is due to the categorical disagreement of Ukrainian farmers with the actions of the Polish side, which unilaterally, in violation of EU trade rules and the decision of the European Commission to resume the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, continue to physically block trucks from Ukraine to the territory of Poland," the statement says.

Ukrainian farmers also emphasize that with this position, Polish farmers play into the hands of Putin, because they want Ukrainian grain to simply remain in Ukraine, while prices rise.. And this is exactly what they want in the Russian Federation.

Recall, on Friday it was reported that Polish farmers again blocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine.

