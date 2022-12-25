The retreat from Kherson weakened the ability of the occupiers to conduct large-scale operations - British intelligence

13:33 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian retreat from the western bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region has limited Russia's potential to restore effective large-scale ground operations.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to intelligence data.



The ministry noted that the Russian retreat last month provided the Armed Forces with the opportunity to strike at additional Russian logistics hubs and communication lines, and this threat most likely prompted Russian logisticians to move supply hubs, including railway transshipment points, further south.. and east.



Russian logistics units will need to carry out additional labour-intensive loading and unloading from rail to road transport, and the roads will remain vulnerable to Ukrainian artillery in the future, British intelligence said.