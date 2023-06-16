Where did the details from the allied countries of Ukraine come from in the downed Iranian Shahed UAVs?

10:06 03 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In one of the TV broadcasts, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said that some parts produced in countries that are Ukraine's allies were found in the downed Iranian "shaheeds" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He suggested that parts could have been purchased even before the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.

"We dismantled them (Shaheds - ed.) and, unfortunately, found parts there that are not produced either in Iran or in Russia," Danilov said.

According to him, this is not the first recorded case, but this issue is already being sorted out.

Danilov does not exclude that spare parts could have been purchased even before the start of the war, since many UAVs were produced between 2019 and 2021.

"However, this does not remove certain processes that are still under control and were reported at a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander," the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council noted.

Earlier, the GUR reported that the military equipment of the Russian Federation is equipped with American microchips.

Recall that modern chips and microcircuits manufactured in the EU and other countries are delivered to Russia through third countries such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan.