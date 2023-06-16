After the raid of Russian volunteers in the Belgorod region, a scandal arose. The reason was the Financial Times report that Russian volunteers entered the territory of the aggressor country with American-made equipment, including M1224 MaxxPro armored personnel carriers and Humvee vehicles. But the United States transferred military equipment to Ukraine with the condition of its use only on the territory of Ukraine.

In an interview with Radio Liberty, Andrey Chernyak, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, said that the DRC used equipment recaptured from the Russian occupiers.

Chernyak stressed that there are clear mechanisms for controlling weapons received by Ukraine from partners. He noted that the weapons were transferred exclusively for use by regular formations of the Ukrainian army.

"Such checks, such control are also carried out by representatives of those countries that provided weapons. Not a single weapon provided by the American partners was handed over to the Russian Volunteer Corps," the representative of the GUR said. "The Russians (Russian invaders - ed.) seized it, and the Russian Volunteer Corps recaptured this equipment from them," Chernyak added.

Earlier, the Legion of Freedom of Russia also stated that during their raid they used equipment that the Russian invaders "took away from the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut, and we successfully re-trophied."

Recall, on May 22, the authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation announced that a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" allegedly entered the border district of Graivoron. Fighting seems to have taken place in three villages. A counter-terrorist operation regime was operating in the region for about a day.

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia announced the start of an operation in the Belgorod region to liberate Russia from the regime of Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian intelligence noted that only Russians are operating on the territory of the Belgorod region, creating a "safety zone" to protect Ukrainians.

Later, the commander of the RDC, Denis White Rex, said that the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Legion of Freedom of Russia entered the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation 42 km deep, the most