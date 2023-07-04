Report of the Ermak-McFaul group: more than a thousand foreign components were found in Russian weapons

15:38 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia continues to receive foreign components for the production of missiles, despite the sanctions imposed by countries. A total of 1,057 individual foreign parts were found in Russian weapons.



This is stated in the report of the international working group on sanctions against the Russian Federation (Yermak-McFaul group).



The Royal Institute of the United States estimates that the Russian military-industrial complex uses more than 450 different types of foreign components in 27 different equipment systems. Many of them are made by American microelectronics companies.

"In fact, only ten companies are responsible for more than 200 components (about half of the total). And, most importantly, more than 80 of these components are subject to US export control, but the Russian military still managed to get them, possibly through intermediaries from third countries.

The group notes that due to the critical role of imported components in Russian military production, international sanctions affect Russia's ability to produce key weapons systems, including armored vehicles, artillery and missiles.



At the same time, Russia is still capable of producing key weapons systems. This is due to a combination of factors such as:

large stocks of key components;

avoidance of restrictions due to inconsistent export control regimes;

violation of sanctions and their insufficient implementation.

"While Russia seems to have found ways to obtain many important resources, they are not necessarily of the same quality and may also cost more.. Thus, the main limitation was the lack of specific high-tech components," the report says.

The group analyzed data on Russian weapons found in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.



It is noted that a total of 1,057 individual foreign components were found in 58 Russian weapons, half of which are microchips and microprocessors.



The group also determined that:

155 companies have identified as manufacturers of these components and are headquartered in 19 countries;

18 companies in the US are responsible for about two-thirds of the constituents found;

out of 1,185 Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding (HS) codes, 385 codes were found that could indicate potential export control violations. Of these, only 170, that is, less than half, are included in the list of dual-use goods of the European Union, the export of which requires a license.

In addition, the report says that Russia receives Western products for the production of weapons through China, Hong Kong and Turkey.