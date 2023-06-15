12:18 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion of high treason to a former law enforcement officer from the village of Shevchenkovo, Kupyansky district, Kharkiv region.



At the direction of the invaders, he took away weapons from the local population, managed to make a career, and then disappeared, flying to Russia.



This was reported on the website of the GBR.



It was established that after the occupation of the settlement, this person went over to the side of the enemy and began to actively contribute to the establishment of the occupation regime.



In order to obtain a position in the so-called "people's militia", he collected all the necessary documents and personally wrote an application addressed to the local Gauleiter.



Initially, the traitor took a position in an illegal law enforcement agency, where he served as a district inspector. While patrolling the village, he carried out detentions and delivered to the station his countrymen, who aroused his suspicions.



Also, at the direction of the invaders, he carried out searches among local residents to detect weapons, checking those who had special permits to use special means.



Later, he was promoted to the position of detective in the criminal investigation group. However, later the Armed Forces of Ukraine came into action, and the traitor was forced to flee to Russia. In his home country, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.