Liberation of cities in southern Ukraine continues - Gromov

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Ukrainian military achieve significant success. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on June 15.
He also recalled that the total area of the liberated Ukrainian territory is more than 100 square kilometers, and seven settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions have returned under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces.
