Liberation of cities in southern Ukraine continues - Gromov

15:46 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Ukrainian military achieve significant success. This was stated by Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at a briefing on June 15.

"The defense forces in the Zaporozhye direction continue to liberate Ukrainian cities and towns from the invaders. Over the past week, our troops have advanced three kilometers deep into enemy territory in the area of Malaya Tokmachka and seven kilometers south of Bolshaya Novoselka," Gromov said.



He also recalled that the total area of the liberated Ukrainian territory is more than 100 square kilometers, and seven settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions have returned under the control of the Ukrainian armed forces.