Snake Island, 500th day of the war: Zelensky thanked all the defenders of Ukraine

09:27 08 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Yesterday, July 8, marked the 500th day of a bloody full-scale war against Russian aggression. It was on this day that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the heroic Snake Island in the Black Sea.

"500 days of full-scale war. Serpentine. Free island of free Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who fought here against the invaders. Honored the memory of the heroes who gave their lives in this battle - one of the most important during the full-scale war. Glory to each and every one who fights for security in our Black Sea,” the head of state said.

Zelensky emphasized that a small piece of land in the middle of the Black Sea is a great proof that Ukraine will return every part of its territory to itself.

Recall that during the war, the aggressor country, Russia, lost more than 233,000 servicemen killed. In just one day on July 7, 630 Russians were killed.

Earlier, Zelensky estimated the balance of losses during the war between Ukraine and Russia. He also spoke about the number of civilian deaths.