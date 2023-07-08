Snake Island, 500th day of the war: Zelensky thanked all the defenders of Ukraine

Yesterday, July 8, marked the 500th day of a bloody full-scale war against Russian aggression. It was on this day that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the heroic Snake Island in the Black Sea.
Zelensky emphasized that a small piece of land in the middle of the Black Sea is a great proof that Ukraine will return every part of its territory to itself.
Recall that during the war, the aggressor country, Russia, lost more than 233,000 servicemen killed. In just one day on July 7, 630 Russians were killed.
Earlier, Zelensky estimated the balance of losses during the war between Ukraine and Russia. He also spoke about the number of civilian deaths.
