The main forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet joined the battle, everything is ahead - Syrsky

Ukraine has not yet committed its main military forces to the current counter-offensive. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are still looking for weaknesses in the defense of the Russian invaders.
This was stated by the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, in an interview with The Guardian, published on Friday, June 23.
According to him, the Russians envisaged places where the Armed Forces of Ukraine could deliver the strongest blow and built a powerful defense in these areas.
Syrsky said that now about 400,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the territory of Ukraine, but this does not frighten him, because the Russians "always outnumbered us."
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments