The main forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet joined the battle, everything is ahead - Syrsky

19:45 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine has not yet committed its main military forces to the current counter-offensive. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are still looking for weaknesses in the defense of the Russian invaders.

This was stated by the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, in an interview with The Guardian, published on Friday, June 23.

According to him, the Russians envisaged places where the Armed Forces of Ukraine could deliver the strongest blow and built a powerful defense in these areas.

“Everyone wants to achieve a big victory instantly and immediately. And so do we. But we must be prepared for the fact that this process will take some time, because there are a lot of forces, a lot of materiel and a lot of engineering obstacles on both sides.. Our main forces have not yet entered the battle, and we are now looking for, probing for weaknesses in the enemy's defenses. There is still more to come," he said.

Syrsky said that now about 400,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the territory of Ukraine, but this does not frighten him, because the Russians "always outnumbered us."