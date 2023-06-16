The founder of PMC "Wagner" calls on Russia to prepare for a difficult war

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is urging Russia to prepare for a major confrontation, proposing martial law, new waves of mobilization and measures similar to those used in North Korea to save the country.
Prigozhin expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was "wasting time on insignificant matters" instead of directing funding to the production of ammunition.
The founder of Wagner PMC does not believe in an optimistic scenario in which the war for Russia will end after Europe and America are tired of the "Ukrainian conflict", and China will take everyone to the negotiating table, and "we will agree that everything that we have already captured (Russian-speaking population of Ukraine - approx. Lane), belongs to us, and what we have not captured is not ours ".
According to Prigozhin's pessimistic scenario, the Ukrainians will receive missiles, continue to mobilize troops, move forward and launch counterattacks.
