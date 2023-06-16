The founder of PMC "Wagner" calls on Russia to prepare for a difficult war

12:49 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin is urging Russia to prepare for a major confrontation, proposing martial law, new waves of mobilization and measures similar to those used in North Korea to save the country.

In an interview with pro-Kremlin political strategist Konstantin Dolgov, Prigozhin said: “We were now in a critical state and we risked losing Russia. Therefore, it is necessary to introduce martial law, launch new mobilization waves and switch all possible labor to the production of ammunition.. We must abandon waste, stop building new roads and infrastructure, and focus solely on the military effort. Russia needs to survive a certain time in conditions like North Korea, with closed borders, stop idleness, return all our citizens from abroad and put all our strength into the fight. Only then can we achieve some results," he stressed..

Prigozhin expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was "wasting time on insignificant matters" instead of directing funding to the production of ammunition.



The founder of Wagner PMC does not believe in an optimistic scenario in which the war for Russia will end after Europe and America are tired of the "Ukrainian conflict", and China will take everyone to the negotiating table, and "we will agree that everything that we have already captured (Russian-speaking population of Ukraine - approx. Lane), belongs to us, and what we have not captured is not ours ".



According to Prigozhin's pessimistic scenario, the Ukrainians will receive missiles, continue to mobilize troops, move forward and launch counterattacks.