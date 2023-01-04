Command mistakes increase losses among the Russian military - British intelligence

10:04 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military command, due to its lack of professionalism, makes mistakes that increase losses among the personnel of the Russian military.



This was announced on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defense.



According to the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom, on December 31, 2022, Ukraine attacked the building of a vocational school in the Russian-controlled town of Makiivka near Donetsk, which, most likely, Russia seized for military use. As a result of the strike, the building was completely destroyed, and the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the death of 89 Russian servicemen.

“Given the extent of the damage, there is a real possibility that the ammunition was stored near the residence of the military and detonated during the impact, resulting in secondary explosions,” the report says.

The ministry noted that the building was located only 12.5 km from Avdiivka, one of the most violent places of the conflict.. With this in mind, British intelligence believes that the lack of professionalism of the command increases the losses of the Russian side.