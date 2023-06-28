Orban said he does not consider Ukraine a sovereign country, and Putin a war criminal. Answered in OP

07:27 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In an interview with the German publication Bild, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he does not consider Ukraine a sovereign country, and Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. He also said that Ukraine allegedly will not be able to win the war, because it "will run out of soldiers earlier." Therefore, according to Orban, the only solution in this situation is a truce.. The Office of the President of Ukraine expressed doubts about the subjectivity of Orban, who tramples the reputation of Hungary into historical dirt.

"Ukraine has ceased to be a sovereign country. They have no money. They have no weapons. They can only fight because we support them in the West. So if the Americans decide they want peace, there will be peace," he said.

Orban noted that if there had been negotiations initially, there would not have been so many deaths and Ukraine would not have been destroyed.



He also said that he does not consider Putin a war criminal.

“You can talk about war crimes after the war. If you want a truce and then negotiations, we must convince those who are part of the conflict to sit down at the negotiating table. Inviting them to the table and saying: "Come to the table, I will arrest you" is not a good idea," the Hungarian prime minister said.

How did they react in Ukraine

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine, which has been fiercely defending its freedom, its children and their future for 489 days, is absolutely subjective and sovereign in its policies and decisions.

“The question is how subjective Orban himself is, if he so openly humiliates European values, strictly adhering to Russian propaganda myths... And how much you need to disrespect Hungary in order to so cynically trample the reputation of your own country into historical dirt ... ", Podolyak said.

Podolyak noted that Orban is a predictable person who does the same thing that Lukashenka did - "maximum support for the war and the concept of Russia, before which you need to kneel."

"To talk about a country that has been defending its sovereignty for 16 months, that it is not subject, this indicates that you do not understand at all what sovereignty is, what territory is, what statehood is in general.. This is the prime minister in Hungary," he said.

The adviser to the head of the OPU noted that he was surprised by the position of Orban, who considers the EU worthless for its pro-Ukrainian position and despises the EU as a legal concept and at the same time receives money, technology, opportunities from Brussels, because Hungary is a small country that "could not to provide everything modern".

"A man goes out and offends the EU every now and then. The EU should point out to Orban that this is unacceptable, it discredits the EU, the concept of values in which you, the Prime Minister of Hungary, get what your country needs from the EU. It would be right," Podolyak said.

He also noted that Orban's statement will not affect anyone, since everything that Orban says only affects the share of those who voted for him in Hungary. Podolyak also noted that the Russian Federation likes such statements, they "scale such statements."



At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office noted that not considering Putin a war criminal when there is an ICC warrant "looks strange even for the logic of Orban himself": "We end the war - then you will see Orban's other rhetoric."