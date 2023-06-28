Orban said he does not consider Ukraine a sovereign country, and Putin a war criminal. Answered in OP

In an interview with the German publication Bild, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he does not consider Ukraine a sovereign country, and Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. He also said that Ukraine allegedly will not be able to win the war, because it "will run out of soldiers earlier." Therefore, according to Orban, the only solution in this situation is a truce.. The Office of the President of Ukraine expressed doubts about the subjectivity of Orban, who tramples the reputation of Hungary into historical dirt.
Orban noted that if there had been negotiations initially, there would not have been so many deaths and Ukraine would not have been destroyed.
He also said that he does not consider Putin a war criminal.
How did they react in Ukraine
Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said that Ukraine, which has been fiercely defending its freedom, its children and their future for 489 days, is absolutely subjective and sovereign in its policies and decisions.
Podolyak noted that Orban is a predictable person who does the same thing that Lukashenka did - "maximum support for the war and the concept of Russia, before which you need to kneel."
The adviser to the head of the OPU noted that he was surprised by the position of Orban, who considers the EU worthless for its pro-Ukrainian position and despises the EU as a legal concept and at the same time receives money, technology, opportunities from Brussels, because Hungary is a small country that "could not to provide everything modern".
He also noted that Orban's statement will not affect anyone, since everything that Orban says only affects the share of those who voted for him in Hungary. Podolyak also noted that the Russian Federation likes such statements, they "scale such statements."
At the same time, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office noted that not considering Putin a war criminal when there is an ICC warrant "looks strange even for the logic of Orban himself": "We end the war - then you will see Orban's other rhetoric."
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments