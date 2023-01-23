Operational news from the front: repulse Russian attacks near 11 settlements

08:37 23 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks by Russian troops near 11 settlements in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.



This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning report from the front.



During the day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 5 air strikes. He also made more than 40 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.



The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the Limansky, Avdeevsky and Zaporozhye directions. Continues offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction. On others, he is on the defensive.



Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repulsed attacks by invaders in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Novoselovskoe in the Luhansk region and Vyemka, Razdolovka, Belogorovka, Paraskovievka, Bakhmut, Stupochki, Novobakhmutovka, Pervomayskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.



No enemy offensive groupings were found in the Volyn, Polessky, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions. The areas of settlements Sopich, Kharkivka and Popovka in the Sumy region and Veterinary, Strelechye, Zelenoe, Dusty, Volchansk, Novomlinsk, Staritsa and Dvurechnaya in the Kharkiv region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.



In the Kupyansk direction , the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Petropavlovka, Tabaevka, Sinkovka, Krokhmalnoye and Kupyansk of the Kharkov region, as well as Novoselovskoye and Stelmahovka - Luhansk.



In the Limansky direction , Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopovka, Serebryanskoye forestry and Kuzmino in the Luhansk region fell under fire.



In the Bakhmut direction , areas of 21 settlements were exposed to fire. Among them are Verkhnekamenskoye, Krasnopolovka, Zheleznoye, Belogorovka, Krasnaya Gora, Bakhmut, Kurdyumovka and Maiorsk of the Donetsk region.



On the Avdeevsky direction , Avdeevka, Nevelskoye, Pervomayskoye, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Maryinka fell under enemy fire.



In the Novopavlovsk direction , the enemy fired artillery and mortars at the Bogoyavlenka and Nikolsky districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporozhye direction , more than 20 settlements suffered from artillery fire, in particular, Svobodnaya Pole, Vremka and Novopolie in the Donnechin and Gulyaipole, Pavlovka, Novodanilovka, Stepnoe, Orekhov, Shcherbaki and Malaya Tokmachka of the Zaporozhye region.



In the Kherson direction , in particular, the areas of the settlements of Dudchany, Ingulets, Gavrilovka, Burgunka, Monastyrskoe, Antonovka and Kherson were subjected to shelling from the MLRS.



From January 18 to January 21 of this year, the replenishment of the occupying manpower arrived in the settlements of Vinogradovo and Brilovka in the Kherson region. The personnel were armed only with small arms, only a few had personal protective equipment, such as bulletproof vests, and military equipment was not imported.



The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, the city hospital of Dniprorudny, Zaporozhye region, is overflowing with the wounded. About 150 invaders have been delivered lately alone. At the same time, most of the hospital staff refused to cooperate with the invaders, so doctors are sent from the Russian Federation.



Aviation of the Defense Forces during the day delivered 3 strikes on enemy concentration areas. An enemy UAV "Orlan-10" was also shot down. Ukrainian missilemen and artillerymen hit 4 occupant concentration areas and 3 ammunition depots.