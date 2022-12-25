UN asks for $5.7 billion in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

12:04 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

A total of $5.7 billion requested for next year for Ukraine. This is reported by the UN news center.



According to UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, the war in Ukraine has "turned part of Europe into a battlefield" and "the situation is not getting any easier as winter approaches."



Nine months of war between Russia and Ukraine have disrupted food exports, and some 45 million people in 37 countries are currently starving, according to a UN report.



It is noted that according to the UN Global Humanitarian Review, a record $51.5 billion is needed to help the 230 million most vulnerable people in 2023, which is 25% more than this year.



Next year, the UN estimates that 65 million more people will need assistance, bringing the total number of people in 68 countries to 339 million.. This represents more than 4% of the people on the planet or near the US population.

"Humanitarian needs are shockingly high as this year's extreme events spill over into 2023," Griffiths said.

It will be "very difficult" to receive the full amount requested from donors, he said.