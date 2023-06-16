The UN and Ukraine agreed on the evacuation of victims from the occupied territories of the Kherson region

15:39 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced an agreement between Ukraine and the UN on the formation of special groups to provide humanitarian assistance and evacuate people from the occupied territories of the Kherson region affected by the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

This statement was made following a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the UN System Coordinator in Ukraine, Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown.

"The UN will immediately form groups in Zaporozhye and Kherson, sent to the affected occupied territories of the Left Bank to provide humanitarian assistance and evacuate people while ensuring safe passage to the occupied territories from the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine," the statement said.

Ukraine provides all UN security guarantees for humanitarian operations in the entire affected area. The parties agreed that the said UN units will go to the affected areas in the temporarily occupied territories from our territories as soon as Russia provides access and security guarantees.