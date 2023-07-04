Occupied territories of Luhansk region: children's centers have become hospitals

09:40 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In the occupied territories of the Lugansk region, the Russian military turned two children's health centers into military hospitals, where more than 200 wounded servicemen are now.



This information is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its official review from the front on the Facebook page.



The Russian occupiers continue to violate international humanitarian law and abuse the children's institutions that are temporarily under their control, turning them into medical centers to help their wounded servicemen.



One of these cases took place in the village of Makarovo, Lugansk region, where the Russian military adapted a children's health camp as a military hospital, which currently houses more than 100 wounded invaders..



The entire territory of the camp is occupied by Russian military equipment and roadblocks, while residential buildings of the local population are in close proximity.



A similar situation is also observed in the city of Liman, Luhansk region, where the Russian invaders turned the Yolochka children's health camp into a military hospital.. Over 100 wounded invaders are being treated here. The territory of the camp is also used for storage of military equipment.