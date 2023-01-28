Occupiers brought 800 police officers from Russia to Zaporozhye region

800 policemen arrived from the Rostov region and the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Melitopol. This was announced yesterday by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov.
According to Fedorov, these police officers first gather in Melitopol, and then disperse to the occupied areas of the Zaporozhye region.
He added that they were going to take the arrived policemen to work in Tokmak, Pologi and Vasilyevka, and take them to a safer place at night - they were afraid of partisans.
Earlier, Fedorov said that the Russian invaders were preparing new prisons for Ukrainians. The occupying authorities intend to create 28 correctional colonies in the temporarily occupied territories, three of them in the Zaporozhye region.
