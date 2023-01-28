Occupiers brought 800 police officers from Russia to Zaporozhye region

11:50 28 January Kyiv, Ukraine

800 policemen arrived from the Rostov region and the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Melitopol. This was announced yesterday by the mayor of the city Ivan Fedorov.

"The invaders reported to the Russian media that they brought 800 police officers from the Rostov region and the Krasnodar region to the Zaporozhye region," he informed.

According to Fedorov, these police officers first gather in Melitopol, and then disperse to the occupied areas of the Zaporozhye region.

"In fact, the occupiers are experiencing personnel shortages and fear. Local police collaborators have established themselves as runaway rats: they either quit or try to leave for Crimea. I had to look for personnel in Russia," the mayor said.

He added that they were going to take the arrived policemen to work in Tokmak, Pologi and Vasilyevka, and take them to a safer place at night - they were afraid of partisans.

Earlier, Fedorov said that the Russian invaders were preparing new prisons for Ukrainians. The occupying authorities intend to create 28 correctional colonies in the temporarily occupied territories, three of them in the Zaporozhye region.